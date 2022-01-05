PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Coronavirus cases have been surging in Allegheny County.
On Wednesday, Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said the county averaged close to 2,000 new COVID-19 cases a day in the final week of 2021.
She said the Omicron variant is “definitely here” and behind the dramatic rise in cases. Bogen said the variant does not appear to be as severe as the Delta variant, but it could still strain our hospitals.
In fact, she said case counts are running four to five times as high now compared to a month ago. She added that the next couple of weeks are going to be challenging, and she is urging people to adhere to mitigation guidelines.