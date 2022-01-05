By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) – Jan. 15 is the deadline for Pennsylvanians to get insurance through the state-run marketplace Pennie.
On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf and other state leaders were in Braddock to encourage those without insurance to sign up.
Leaders say they’ve seen a rise in demand for medical care and for those without insurance, the bills can be devastating. They say patients using Pennie typically see a lower cost per plan than private insurance.
In 2019, Wolf signed legislation replacing healthcare.gov with Pennie.
You can learn more about Pennie online and contact free customer support here.