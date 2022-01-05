By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County's former fiscal watchdog has died of COVID-19.
Mark Patrick Flaherty was the Allegheny County Controller from 2004 to 2012.
He was the son of former County Commissioner and Judge Jim Flaherty as well as the nephew of former Pittsburgh Mayor Pete Flaherty.
He was 59-years-old.