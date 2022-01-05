By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are sending Sam Lafferty to Chicago in exchange for Alex Nylander.
The 23-year-old forward is signed through the 2021-2022 season and carries an average annual value of $874,125.
Lafferty is a native of Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, and was drafted by the Penguins in 2014.
Nylander has Swedish roots, but was born in Calgary. His brother currently plays for the Toronto Maple Leafs and his father also played in the NHL.
Nylander has played in 84 NHL games, recording 13 goals, 19 assists and 32 points with the Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres.
He has also played internationally for Sweden.