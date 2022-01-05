By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was sentenced to 14 to 30 years in the beating death of another man in Homewood.
In September, cousins Madera and Marlon Johnson pleaded guilty Monday to third degree murder and conspiracy for killing Roger Brown.
A judge ruled Tuesday that Marlon's plea would change to guilty but mentally ill, sentencing him to 14 to 30 years in state prison.
Brown was assaulted last June along Frankstown Avenue. The pair kicked and punched him while he appeared defenseless on the ground, police said. He suffered severe head trauma and died days after the assault.