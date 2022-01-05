By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police say a juvenile is in stable condition after a shooting.
Pittsburgh Public Safety says police responded to a 911 call about a shooting on the 5500 block of Penn Avenue on Wednesday night.
Officers found the juvenile male with a “graze-type wound” to the head. Officials said he was conscious and talking to the police but could not give details about where the shooting happened.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There are no suspects or arrests at this time.
Police are investigating.