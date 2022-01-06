WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Despite some concerns, CDC advisors came together on Wednesday and gave a vote of confidence to kids 12 and older.

Those kids are now able to get the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot.

Experts have said the Omicron variant can slip past a layer of vaccines, which is why they are now urging the youth to get the booster shot.

There was initially some concern about rare long-term side effects, but ultimately the advisors signed off on the shot and shortened the period from six months to five after the original dosage of the Pfizer vaccine.

Right now, symptomatic COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are 7-to-11-times higher for the unvaccinated adolescents in the U.S. compared to those who have been vaccinated.

Now, it’s just the youngest age group awaiting the OK.

“Those studies are ongoing now to get the right dosage of regimen, to get to where we want to be,” said White House Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. “Likely the clinical trial is ongoing and in, in individuals, less than five years, hopefully in the first half.”

About a fifth of the U.S. population is vaccinated and according to the CDC about half of adolescents ages 12-15 are fully vaccinated.