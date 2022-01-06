By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Saturday, March 26, PPG Paints Arena will be such a lovely place.READ MORE: 'Video Music Box' Founder, Hip Hop Influencer Ralph McDaniels Shares His Journey In New Showtime Documentary: 'This Music Is Really Powerful'
The Eagles’ Hotel California 2022 Tour will make a stop here in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena.
Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, along with Deacon Frey, and Vince Gill made the decision to extend the Hotel California 2022 Tour and that includes Pittsburgh.
The concert will include the album Hotel California performed live in its entirety accompanied by an orchestra and choir.
From there, the band will play their greatest hits.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 14 through Ticketmaster, which you can access at this link.