By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HAYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A person was hit by a train in Haysville.READ MORE: Winter Weather: Hour-By-Hour Guide To Today's Coverage On KDKA
The person was hit along Route 65, dispatchers confirmed.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Launches $350M Homeowner Assistance Fund
KDKA crews captured police on the scene of the accident Thursday afternoon.
MORE NEWS: Police Search For Missing, Endangered Siblings Jade And Jayce Fannon Allegedly Taken By Parents
There was no word on their condition.