By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HAYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A person was hit by a train in Haysville.

The person was hit along Route 65, dispatchers confirmed.

KDKA crews captured police on the scene of the accident Thursday afternoon.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

There was no word on their condition.