PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Winter is here. Photos and videos are coming in of western Pennsylvania’s first measurable snowfall of the season.

Most of the Pittsburgh area will get 1 to 2 inches, while the ridges could see upwards of 4 inches. Overall, it’s a quick-hitting system that could bring a few inches of snow, but it’s got good timing. The snow held off during evening rush hour, and it should clear up overnight, giving crews time to get roads clear for the morning commute.

Areas south of Pittsburgh started seeing flakes first, and snow came to the city around 6 p.m. Here are some photos and videos captured of this winter’s first snow:

Here’s a look at 79 just north of Cranberry Township right now. Take it slow on the roads! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ra3H4EKWBJ — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) January 6, 2022