By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two more Steelers have been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Wide receiver Diontae Johnson and center Kendrick Green were added to the list. The team didn’t say if they tested positive or were exposed.
Diontae leads receivers with 100 receptions for 1,110 yards. Green, who started the first 15 games, was out Monday against the Browns, sitting with a calf injury.
The Steelers’ reserve/COVID-19 list was empty for approximately two hours Wednesday after six players were activated. They later added Joe Haden and put defensive coordinator Keith Butler in the league’s COVID protocols.
The Steelers' reserve/COVID-19 list was empty for approximately two hours Wednesday after six players were activated. They later added Joe Haden and put defensive coordinator Keith Butler in the league's COVID protocols.

The Steelers face off against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in the last game of the regular season. A playoff run hangs in the balance, but several pieces need to fall into place for the Steelers to make it to the post season.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m.