PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Busy, busy, busy – that’s the mindset stores are preparing for today as snow looms.

In fact, some stores have already seen an increase in demand for shovels and salt.

It isn’t just snow that people are getting ready for, but also icy conditions.

Numerous businesses say they’ve seen an increase in the past couple of days, tire shops are seeing people getting their vehicles checked, purchasing snow tires, and making sure they have adequate tire pressure.

Hardware stores are seeing people buying ice scrapers, snow and ice melt, and shovels.

“I needed a snow shovel, mine broke last year so I figured with the snow coming, I better get prepared,” said Jim Williams of Delmont.

Businesses say for the last few days, they’ve seen a good amount of people coming in but once the snow starts falling, they expect even more.

“Snow blowers are an issue though; we have not been able to get our initial load of snow blowers and we’re not sure if we’ll get any this year,” said Derek Satterfield, part-owner of Rollier’s Hardware.

It was a warm December so these businesses are more than happy to see customers coming in and preparing for the change in the weather.

While customers should be able to get everything they need, the snowblower shortage is the only issue we’ve heard of so far.

