By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Washington County.

(Photo Credit: Bentleyville Fire)

The crash happened Thursday as winter weather hit the area. Crews were called to the interstate near Bentleyville for the crash involving a tractor-trailer and pick-up truck, Bentleyville Fire Rescue told KDKA-TV.

There were no injuries. Crews are advising motorists to avoid the area.