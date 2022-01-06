By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that the calendar has flipped to January and snow is in the forecast, there are surely some cold days ahead for Western Pennsylvania.

If you need a place to warm up for a while, there are many options around the region.

Here is a list of a few.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY:

Abiding Missions

South Hilltop

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

28 Below Winter Warming Center

Opens when the daytime high is 28 degrees or lower

Hot beverages and hot meals, quiet spaces for rest

All are welcome

Visit their Facebook page here.

Pittsburgh’s Healthy Active Living Senior Centers

Click here for information on locations, hours, phone numbers and the Grab ‘n Go lunch program.

Allegheny County Senior Centers

Click here for locations, hours and more.

BEAVER COUNTY:

The Cornerstone of Beaver County

600 6th Street, Beaver Falls

Mon-Fri – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Trails Ministry

1217 7th Avenue, Beaver Falls

Mon-Fri – 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Central United Methodist Church

1227 6th Avenue, Beaver Falls

Rochester Free Methodist Church

480 Jefferson Street, Rochester

Call ahead 724-774-5304

**Check back. We’ll be adding to this list as locations come in.