By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that the calendar has flipped to January and snow is in the forecast, there are surely some cold days ahead for Western Pennsylvania.
If you need a place to warm up for a while, there are many options around the region.
Here is a list of a few.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY:
Abiding Missions
South Hilltop
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
28 Below Winter Warming Center
Opens when the daytime high is 28 degrees or lower
Hot beverages and hot meals, quiet spaces for rest
All are welcome
Visit their Facebook page here.
Pittsburgh’s Healthy Active Living Senior Centers
Click here for information on locations, hours, phone numbers and the Grab ‘n Go lunch program.
Allegheny County Senior Centers
Click here for locations, hours and more.
BEAVER COUNTY:
The Cornerstone of Beaver County
600 6th Street, Beaver Falls
Mon-Fri – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Trails Ministry
1217 7th Avenue, Beaver Falls
Mon-Fri – 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Central United Methodist Church
1227 6th Avenue, Beaver Falls
Rochester Free Methodist Church
480 Jefferson Street, Rochester
Call ahead 724-774-5304
**Check back. We’ll be adding to this list as locations come in.