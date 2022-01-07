CLICK HEREClosings, Delays Coming In
It's unclear what started the fire.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital following an early morning fire in Pittsburgh’s Beechview.

The fire broke out around 2:00 a.m. along Sebring Avenue.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

A 70-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition with burn injuries. A 50-year-old man is being treated for burns as well.

A police officer was also taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

