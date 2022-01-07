By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As Pittsburgh braced for its first significant snowfall of the season, newly sworn-in mayor Ed Gainey joined Pittsburgh Public Works as plows hit the streets.

CommUnity. Tonight is our first snow of the winter. I’m headed out with Matt south of the Mon to Brookline to ensure the we are doing everything we can to treat and plow our streets. pic.twitter.com/u3Z3SLRVRq — Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) January 7, 2022

Mayor Gainey made his way across the city from North Side to Brookline, checking in with each neighborhood.

“In a Gainey Administration, we believe in public works,” the mayor said on Twitter.

He checked with city council members, including Anthony Coghill, whose district had a new plow truck and was preparing for the snowfall.

Just met up with Councilor @CoghillAnthony. Matt gave us a quick rundown of the new truck and what we’ll be up to tonight. Time to get to work. pic.twitter.com/g2lj858dpi — Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) January 7, 2022

Prior to hitting the streets, Mayor Gainey also made sure to promote the City of Pittsburgh’s Snow Plow Tracker App which lets Pittsburghers know when and where the plows are and when they’ll make their way to certain neighborhoods.