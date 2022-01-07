CLICK HEREClosings, Delays Coming In
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As Pittsburgh braced for its first significant snowfall of the season, newly sworn-in mayor Ed Gainey joined Pittsburgh Public Works as plows hit the streets.

Mayor Gainey made his way across the city from North Side to Brookline, checking in with each neighborhood.

“In a Gainey Administration, we believe in public works,” the mayor said on Twitter.

He checked with city council members, including Anthony Coghill, whose district had a new plow truck and was preparing for the snowfall.

Prior to hitting the streets, Mayor Gainey also made sure to promote the City of Pittsburgh’s Snow Plow Tracker App which lets Pittsburghers know when and where the plows are and when they’ll make their way to certain neighborhoods.