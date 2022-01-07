CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Move over Steelers-Ravens rivalry. There’s a new match-up between the two cities, and it’s all for a good cause.

Pittsburgh firefighters are taking the ice against fellow firefighters from Baltimore in a charity hockey game at PPG Paints Arena on Jan. 2.

The money will go to the family of Pittsburgh firefighter Lee Weber, who died in July. He drowned in Lake Erie while on a family vacation in Conneaut, Ohio.

The gates open at 2 p.m. and puck drop is at 3. Tickets are $20 and available for presale only. A flier says people should call or test these people for tickets:

  • Jake Rieffle: 412-552-9075
  • Jason Bower: 412-969-0563
  • Jared Pauli: 412-600-1533
  • Todd Canofari: 412-925-5184
  • Craig Canofari: 412-295-5613
  • Keith Matts: 412-403-7224