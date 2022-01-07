By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Move over Steelers-Ravens rivalry. There’s a new match-up between the two cities, and it’s all for a good cause.READ MORE: 1 Injured In Fayette County Mine Collapse
Pittsburgh firefighters are taking the ice against fellow firefighters from Baltimore in a charity hockey game at PPG Paints Arena on Jan. 2.READ MORE: Allegheny County Health Department Shuts Down 3 Eateries
The money will go to the family of Pittsburgh firefighter Lee Weber, who died in July. He drowned in Lake Erie while on a family vacation in Conneaut, Ohio.
MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Seeks More Hospital Beds, Organizes 'Strike Teams' In COVID-19 Surge
The gates open at 2 p.m. and puck drop is at 3. Tickets are $20 and available for presale only. A flier says people should call or test these people for tickets:
- Jake Rieffle: 412-552-9075
- Jason Bower: 412-969-0563
- Jared Pauli: 412-600-1533
- Todd Canofari: 412-925-5184
- Craig Canofari: 412-295-5613
- Keith Matts: 412-403-7224