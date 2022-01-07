By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools is holding a COVID-19 vaccination "blitz" at five locations Saturday.
The district is teaming up with UPMC for the clinics.
They'll be held at Pittsburgh Langley from 9 a.m. to 11, Pittsburgh Lincoln from 9 a.m. to 11, Pittsburgh Morrow from 1 p.m. to 3, Pittsburgh Weil 1 p.m. to 3 and UPMC South Side from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More details are in a flier attached to this tweet:
Tomorrow, January 8, PPS and @UPMC will host a COVID-19 vaccination blitz at five locations. First and second doses, as well as booster shots, will be available. Register for an upcoming clinic now at https://t.co/ahvviPWPP9. #PPSStayInformed pic.twitter.com/Nb5fRjguje
— Pgh Public Schools (@PPSnews) January 7, 2022
They'll be offering first and second doses as well as booster shots.
People can register here.