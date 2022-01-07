CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools is holding a COVID-19 vaccination “blitz” at five locations Saturday.

The district is teaming up with UPMC for the clinics.

They’ll be held at Pittsburgh Langley from 9 a.m. to 11, Pittsburgh Lincoln from 9 a.m. to 11, Pittsburgh Morrow from 1 p.m. to 3, Pittsburgh Weil 1 p.m. to 3 and UPMC South Side from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More details are in a flier attached to this tweet:

They’ll be offering first and second doses as well as booster shots.

People can register here.