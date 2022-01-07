By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge has granted Rachel Powell, accused in the riots at the U.S. Capitol one year ago, a second 60-day extension to consider a plea deal.

Powell, of Mercer County, is getting a new attorney and wants to consult with that person before deciding whether to accept it.

The Justice Department first offered Powell the deal in November. The first 60-day extension was granted a week later.

Powell is known as the “bullhorn lady” and is accused of using a battering ram at the U.S. Capitol during the riot. She also allegedly directed people around, telling them where to go once they got inside the Capitol.

She was allegedly with a group inside the Capitol and provided detailed instructions on the building’s layout, the FBI said. She’s accused of telling rioters that “they should ‘coordinate together if you are going to take this building.'”

Powell was indicted by a grand jury in Washington D.C. last March. She is charged with violence on Capitol ground, destruction of government property, obstruction and more.

