By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police SVU Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating missing 13-year-old Sarai Stevens.
Stevens was last seen on Thursday evening around 6:00 p.m. on Suncrest Street.
She is described as 5’6″ with black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a blue and white striped sundress with a gray sweatshirt and white lettering.
Stevens is known to frequent Knoxville and Carrick.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7141.
