CLICK HEREView Our Updating List Of Closings & Delays
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Person, Missing Teenager, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Sarai Stevens

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police SVU Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating missing 13-year-old Sarai Stevens.

READ MORE: Capitol Riot Defendant Rachel Powell Granted Another 60-Day Extension To Consider Plea Deal

Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police

Stevens was last seen on Thursday evening around 6:00 p.m. on Suncrest Street.

READ MORE: Report: Pittsburgh Among Cities Republicans Considering For 2024 Convention

She is described as 5’6″ with black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a blue and white striped sundress with a gray sweatshirt and white lettering.

Stevens is known to frequent Knoxville and Carrick.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7141.

MORE NEWS: 'Mother Nature Gave Us 6 Inches Of Natural Snowfall:' Seven Springs Preparing For The Weekend

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details