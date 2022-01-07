By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CHAMPION, Pa. (KDKA) – Mother Nature brought six inches of snow and while for our morning commutes it’s not much of a gift, it is for Seven Springs Mountain Resort.

After a winter when there was not much snow, ski resorts such as Seven Springs, have had to resort to making their own snow, so Thursday evening/Wednesday morning’s snowfall was a welcomed sight.

“Mother Nature gave us six inches of natural snowfall this morning on top of the six inches we made all week, so we’re sitting very, very pretty for this weekend,” Alex Moser told KDKA.

To go right along with the natural snow, the forecast is calling for sunshine and cold, which makes for some great conditions for skiers.

“It’s a little chilly, it’s about 11 degrees and hopefully will rise to 20 and then tomorrow we’re expecting sunshine and in the 20s, I hope that jives with what Ron [Smiley] and Mary [Ours] have said,” Moser said.

So, to the question on everyone’s mind: will the slopes be open this weekend?

“Many of the slopes are open, but we’ve really had to do a restart here over the last week to make more snow,” Moser said. “We’re hopeful that we’re going to get close to having all of them [open], but I can tell you that probably not all of them yet.”

Not only will there be chances to ski and snowboard at Seven Springs, but Hidden Valley also reopens on Friday and Laurel Mountain will open for the first time on Saturday!

You can get hours, prices and more information on the Seven Springs website at this link.