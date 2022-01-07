CLICK HEREClosings, Delays Coming In
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the first time this season, Western Pennsylvania is waking up covered with snow.

For the first time in over a year, the Pittsburgh area received significant snowfall.

Early Friday morning, streets in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood were covered with snow.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

A short distance away in the city’s Dormont neighborhood, Potomac Avenue streets were slick and snowy as well.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.