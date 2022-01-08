By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A body was found in a shed behind a home in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon.
Around 4:30 p.m., Pittsburgh Police were called to a home in the 300 block of Reifert Street for reports of a possible body.
Once on the scene, officers found the body in a shed.
Demographic information on the body found has not yet been made available.
The cause of death will be determined by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.
Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes is investigating.
