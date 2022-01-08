By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese has updated its COVID-19 guidelines.
It is now requiring masks during Mass for priests, deacons, ushers, lectors, cantors and choir members.
Parishioners are also encouraged to wear masks.
The diocese is also urging anyone who is “eligible, to get COVID vaccines and booster shots as an act of love for all people, especially the most vulnerable.”
Parishes are being asked to cancel all in-person events except for Mass.
Mass will still be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person.