PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “Who throws a shoe, honestly?”READ MORE: Steelers Activate Joe Haden And Kendrick Green, Add James Washington To Reserve/COVID-19 List
Well, on Monday night at Heinz Field the answer was Jadeveon Clowney.READ MORE: Steelers’ Harris Seeks To Help Roethlisberger Reach Playoffs
The Browns’ defensive end after being part of a third-down stop that would’ve forced fourth-down and prevented the Steelers from scoring their first touchdown of the evening.
However, Clowney ripped off Chase Claypool’s shoe and chucked it across the field, ultimately being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, giving the Steelers a first down.
MORE NEWS: Steelers Activate Diontae Johnson From Reserve/COVID-19 List
For his efforts, the NFL fined Clowney $12,875.