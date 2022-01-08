By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Just hours before tip-off on Saturday, Pitt Basketball guard Ithiel Horton has once again been suspended.

A little over a week when charges were dropped that accused Horton of striking an officer while drunk on the South Side, they have once again been refiled.

The charges included resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

“The University of Pittsburgh was notified that charges had been re-filed from the incident in early November and is adhering to athletic department policies,” the university said in a statement. “With the charges being re-filed, Ithiel will not compete until the matter is resolved. We will continue to support Ithiel during this trying time and look forward to an appropriate resolution.”

Horton was accused of striking the officer in early November.

He was reinstated on December 30 after the charges were initially dropped due to a scheduling conflict that kept the officer from attending the court hearing.

