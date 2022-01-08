By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Mt. Lebanon is changing the way it deploys salt trucks after getting caught off guard by Thursday night’s snow.

Residents cited complaints about the state of Beverly Road, Bower Hill Road and Meadowcroft Avenue as snow fell during the evening traffic rush.

The township says plow truck drivers were not called in until after the snow started falling.

As a result, the trucks got stuck in the same traffic as other vehicles and were clearing paths where accidents had happened.

Mt. Lebanon’s local government leaders say they will call plow drivers an hour before snow is supposed to start falling.

“It normally takes me 10 minutes to get home,” said Rollier’s Hardware manager Harry Humbert. “It took me a good half an hour. The roads were all icy.”

The plow trucks and drivers eventually got the job done, and roads in Mt. Lebanon are now clear.