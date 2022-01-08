By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH, Pa./DALLAS, Tx. (KDKA) — Penguins forward Bryan Rust tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.
Brock McGinn and Bryan Rust have been added to the COVID-19 Protocol List and will not play today in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/dSVZ69sl04
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 8, 2022
Coach Sullivan: "Rust tested positive this morning. McGinn tested positive yesterday."
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 8, 2022
Brock McGinn also tested positive for the virus on Friday.
Brock McGinn also tested positive for the virus on Friday.

Per NHL COVID-19 protocols, they have been added to the protocol list and will sit out today's game against Dallas.
Evgeni Malkin will not join his teammates on the ice today either.
Coach Sullivan announces Evgeni Malkin will not play today in Dallas.
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 8, 2022
There is some good news for Pens fans today.
Jeff Carter has been cleared to return, and Tristan Jarry will be the starting goaltender.
GOOD NEWS: Jeff Carter WILL play today! pic.twitter.com/GQNHiB9YTA
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 8, 2022
Tristan Jarry will get the start in net against the Stars. pic.twitter.com/W5sWCo3gxW
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 8, 2022
The Penguins play against the Dallas Stars at 2 p.m. today.