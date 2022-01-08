CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH, Pa./DALLAS, Tx. (KDKA) — Penguins forward Bryan Rust tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.

Brock McGinn also tested positive for the virus on Friday.

Per NHL COVID-19 protocols, they have been added to the protocol list and will sit out today’s game against Dallas.

Evgeni Malkin will not join his teammates on the ice today either.

There is some good news for Pens fans today.

Jeff Carter has been cleared to return, and Tristan Jarry will be the starting goaltender.

The Penguins play against the Dallas Stars at 2 p.m. today.