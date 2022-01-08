DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 75 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s 10-game win streak with a 3-2 victory over the Penguins on Saturday.
Hintz scored on a backhander at 16:14 after Pavelski converted a rebound at 14:59, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win.
Denis Gurianov also scored and Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots for Dallas. Jason Robertson assisted on all three goals.
Brian Dumoulin and Kasperi Kapanen scored in a 25-second span early in the first period for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry made 29 saves.
Pittsburgh had the NHL’s longest winning streak this season. It is 18-1-1 when leading after two periods.
Before the game, the Penguins added forwards Bryan Rust and Brock McGinn to their COVID-19 protocol list. Rust had seven goals and four assists in Pittsburgh’s last three games after missing the previous 11 with a lower-body injury.
The Penguins played with 11 forwards, with Jeff Carter, who was recently cleared from the protocol, appearing in his first game since Dec. 19.
Dumoulin scored at 6:02 with a wrist shot from the outer edge of the left circle. Kapanen made it 2-0 with a redirect of Marcus Pettersson’s wrist shot from near the left point.
Gurianov finished an odd-man rush by sneaking a shot to Jarry's short side at 16:01 of the second period.
Pavelski tied it 14:59 into the third period, converting a rebound of Robertson’s shot near the blue line.
It was Dallas’ second game following a 17-day pause with 11 players on the COVID-19 list at some time during that stretch.
WORTH NOTING
Jake Guentzel extended his points streak to 17 games, assisting on Dumoulin’s goal. … Kris Letang also assisted on that goal, giving him five assists and seven points in his last nine games at Dallas. … Gurianov’s goal followed a career-best three-point game (one goal, two assists) Thursday in a 5-4 shootout win over Florida. … Robertson has a 10-game home points streak.
UP NEXT
Penguins: Monday at Anaheim in the third game of a season-long six-game road trip.
Stars: Finishing back-to-back at St. Louis on Sunday afternoon.
