By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some horses with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Mounted Patrol made a break from their enclosure this morning.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese Changing COVID-19 Guidelines Amid Omicron Surge
Pittsburgh Police say 5 horses escaped from the stables on Grand Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Saturday after a horse broke the gate.READ MORE: Deadly House Fire In Indiana County Claims The Life Of A 76-Year-Old Man
Even though police say they were “on the lam,” the horses did not go far, and officers were able to return them to the stables.MORE NEWS: 1 Person Killed After Crashing Into A Pole On Second Avenue
“All horses are safe and accounted for,” Pittsburgh Police said. “The case – and the gate – is considered closed.”