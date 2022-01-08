CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) — A Marion Center man died in an overnight house fire.

According to the Indiana County Coroner’s Office, firefighters battled a fire at a house on Skyline Drive.

Crews found 76-year-old John Eugene Wetzel dead inside.

The coroner ruled his cause of death “inhalation of combustible products and thermal burns.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.