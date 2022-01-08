By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have activated cornerback Joe Haden and center Kendrick Green from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.
We have activated CB Joe Haden & C Kendrick Green from the Reserve/COVID-19 List, placed WR James Washington on the Reserve/COVID-19 List and made other roster moves. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/09tmYaJDla
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 8, 2022
However, wide receiver James Washington has been added to that list.
The Steelers are heading to M&T Bank Stadium for the final game of the regular season to face their old division rival, the Baltimore Ravens.
