By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have activated cornerback Joe Haden and center Kendrick Green from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

However, wide receiver James Washington has been added to that list.

The Steelers are heading to M&T Bank Stadium for the final game of the regular season to face their old division rival, the Baltimore Ravens.

