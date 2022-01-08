CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEECHVIEW (KDKA) — One person has died after yesterday morning’s house fire in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood.

The Allegheny County Coroner confirmed Angela Lockard passed away at the hospital from her injuries.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says the 79-year-old and a 50-year old man suffered severe burns.

He was last listed in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.