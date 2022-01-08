By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEECHVIEW (KDKA) — One person has died after yesterday morning’s house fire in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood.READ MORE: 1 Person Killed After Crashing Into A Pole On Second Avenue
The Allegheny County Coroner confirmed Angela Lockard passed away at the hospital from her injuries.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Temperatures Since February Of Last Year
Pittsburgh Public Safety says the 79-year-old and a 50-year old man suffered severe burns.
He was last listed in critical condition.MORE NEWS: Crews Rescue Person Trapped In Fayette County Mine Collapse
The cause of the fire is under investigation.