By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers may be losing another franchise cornerstone.
NFL's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that general manager Kevin Colbert plans to step down after the 2022 draft.
Sources told Rapoport and Pelissero that Colbert's contract runs through the draft, and he will stay in the job until then.
Colbert started organizing personnel for the Steelers in 2000.