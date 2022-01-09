CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Kevin Colbert, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers may be losing another franchise cornerstone.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Wet And Windy Sunday

NFL’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that general manager Kevin Colbert plans to step down after the 2022 draft.

READ MORE: Woman Rushed To Hospital After Hit-And-Run In Homewood South

Sources told Rapoport and Pelissero that Colbert’s contract runs through the draft, and he will stay in the job until then.

MORE NEWS: PennDOT, Pa. Turnpike Commission Impose Speed And Vehicle Restrictions Ahead Of Winter Weather

Colbert started organizing personnel for the Steelers in 2000.