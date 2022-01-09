By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It has been a part of the Squirrel Hill community for more than 40 years and today they said goodbye.
Pamela's said thank you to its customers after last month the owners made the decision to close the location on Forbes Avenue that they opened in 1980.
In a Facebook post this week, the diner asked customers to stop by, say goodbye, and maybe get one last serving of pancakes.
"We just wanted to thank the Squirrel Hill community, this is where we started 42 years ago, January 1, and really they helped to put us on the Pittsburgh map," said co-owner Pam Cohen.
Even with the Squirrel Hill location shutting down, the other locations will remain open.