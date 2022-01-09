PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winter Weather Advisories are expected to expire between 7-10 a.m. where some areas already saw a light glaze this morning.

Temperatures start off in the upper 30s and 40s then drop through the day.

Most areas will see just rain for the rest of the day with a few moderate downpours.

Rain tapers off around dinner time and the ridges could see a quick switch over to snow.

It’ll be a windy day and night with gusts around 25-30 mph, so it’s going to feel much colder than the actual temperature with wind chills in the 20s later this evening and teens and single digits tomorrow morning.

A refreeze is likely Monday morning as lows get back to the teens and highs only in the 20s.

Icy conditions even possible Tuesday and it’ll be the coldest morning and afternoon of the week.

Lows will be back in the single digits and highs struggling to make it to 20.

It’s a roller coaster of temperatures this week because we get back slightly above normal from Wednesday through the start of the weekend with highs in the upper 30s and even low 40s by Friday and lows in the 30s with cloudy skies.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos