By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police Homicide Detectives have a suspect in the New Year’s Eve triple homicide in Homewood.READ MORE: Nurse Practitioner Becomes 2nd Person Acquitted In 2017 Nursing Home Death
A warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Ronald Steave and he is facing three counts of criminal homicide and VUFA Person not to possess a firearm.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police headquarters at 412-323-7800 or call 911.READ MORE: Democratic Politicians Protest Pittsburgh Being Considered For 2024 Republican National Convention
Pittsburgh police were called to the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue around 4 a.m. on December 31 for reports of shots fired.
Once officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the head. SWAT was called and their search of the home found two other victims.
The victims were identified as Nandi Fitzgerald, Tatiana Hill, both 28, and 12-year-old Denzel Nolan.MORE NEWS: 'Tree Of Lights' Holiday Display At Point State Park Being Retired After More Than 30 Years
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details