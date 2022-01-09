By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools are still being hit hard by a staffing shortage caused by positive cases of COVID-19, COVID-related quarantines, and other staff-related absences.
Due to that, 18 schools and 2 early childhood centers will begin this week remotely.
Grab-and-go meal service will still be available in each school’s cafeteria from 9:00 a.m. until noon.
- Pittsburgh Arlington PreK-8
- Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8
- Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8
- Pittsburgh Carrick High School
- Pittsburgh Chartiers Early Childhood Center
- Pittsburgh Concord PreK-5
- Pittsburgh Faison PreK-5
- Pittsburgh Grandview PreK-5
- Pittsburgh Liberty PreK-5
- Pittsburgh Lincoln PreK-5
- Pittsburgh Linden PreK-5
- Pittsburgh Manchester PreK-8
- Pittsburgh Miller PreK-5
- Pittsburgh Montessori PreK-5
- Pittsburgh Phillips PreK-5
- Pittsburgh South Hills 6-8
- Pittsburgh Spring Garden Early Childhood Center
- Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center
- Pittsburgh Sunnyside PreK-8
- Pittsburgh Whittier PreK-5
The district will assess school staffing and announce any closures, extensions, or additions on Tuesday.
