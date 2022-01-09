CBSN PittsburghWatch Now


By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools are still being hit hard by a staffing shortage caused by positive cases of COVID-19, COVID-related quarantines, and other staff-related absences.

Due to that, 18 schools and 2 early childhood centers will begin this week remotely.

Grab-and-go meal service will still be available in each school’s cafeteria from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

  • Pittsburgh Arlington PreK-8
  • Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8
  • Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8
  • Pittsburgh Carrick High School
  • Pittsburgh Chartiers Early Childhood Center
  • Pittsburgh Concord PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Faison PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Grandview PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Liberty PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Lincoln PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Linden PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Manchester PreK-8
  • Pittsburgh Miller PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Montessori PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh Phillips PreK-5
  • Pittsburgh South Hills 6-8
  • Pittsburgh Spring Garden Early Childhood Center
  • Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center
  • Pittsburgh Sunnyside PreK-8
  • Pittsburgh Whittier PreK-5

The district will assess school staffing and announce any closures, extensions, or additions on Tuesday.

