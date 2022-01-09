PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers are in Baltimore to close out their regular season and try to get that final playoff spot in the AFC.

But it’s also likely Ben Roethlisberger’s final game under center for the black and gold.

And that’s not all — T.J. Watt is playing for history.

Let’s begin with the Steelers playoff hopes.

The odds are not in the Steelers’ favor.

According to the stats experts at FiveThirtyEight, they only have a 7% chance of extending their season.

The team and fans are going to be doing some scoreboard watching today.

This is what has to happen.

The Steelers need to beat the Ravens for one.

The Jaguars need to upset the Indianapolis Colts, which is unlikely.

Jacksonville is one of the worst teams in the league and the Colts do need to win.

And the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers can’t end in a tie.

Now today’s game got a bit easier for the steelers.

Lamar Jackson will miss his 4th straight game.

Tyler Huntley will make the start for Baltimore for the third time, and he’s facing the leagues best defensive player T.J. Watt.

Now Watt is playing for history.

He is just one sack away from tying the all-time single-season sack record.

A sack and a half from eclipsing the mark set by Michael Strahan in 2001.

And if things don’t fall into place for the Steelers it could be Ben Roethlisberger’s final game under center.

He got a hero’s welcome Monday night at Heinz Field in the Steelers win over the Browns.

But today, he knows it’s going to be in a totally different environment.

Earlier this week, ben had this to say about how he will feel after the game?

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m., and you can watch the game right here on KDKA-TV.