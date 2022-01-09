By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A suspect is in custody after police found a body inside a shed behind a Knoxville home on Saturday afternoon.
Police arrested 26-year-old Montel Reed in connection to the case.
Reed is facing charges of criminal homicide, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.
Police have taken Reed to Allegheny County Jail.
On Saturday afternoon, multiple police units were called to the scene and could be seen going in and out of the shed collecting and processing evidence.
With caution tape and police surrounding the home, detectives worked to learn what happened.
The victim was been identified as 38-year-old Crystal Leshner of Pittsburgh.
It’s still not known how long Leshner’s body had been in the shed.