By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Years of the Tree of Lights at Point State Park have officially come to an end.

Duquesne Light Company says it is retiring the display to create a more sustainable but still traditionally festive alternative for the park.

But Duquesne Light is asking the public for ideas for next year on how to replace the popular display and is also working with HeroX on crowdsourcing different people’s input.

People with innovative enough ideas will get a big prize — five prizes amounting in total to $15,000 are being offered.

The start date for the challenge is February 3.

In 2020, when the company made plans to shutter the display that had happened annually since 1988, there was massive public outcry, leading to the display being extended into 2021.

“DLC is committed to helping the city of Pittsburgh celebrate the holidays through a new and more modern light display, while honoring the richness of our city’s beloved traditions,” said Christine Waller, DLC’s vice president of communications; environmental, social and governance; and corporate giving. “With the public’s help, we hope to replace the current display with something that will uphold the tradition our region has come to love over the years.”