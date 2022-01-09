By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN, W.V. (KDKA) — West Virginia University Police are searching for a person who stole a video game console from a building early this morning.
According to police, the suspect went into an apartment in Vandalia Hall, took the console and was nearly caught before he ran off.
He left behind a TV that police think came from another place.
Police have not identified the suspect.
They say witnesses told them that the suspect was a man about 5’10 tall and “wearing a white hoodie, maroon vest and dark colored pants.”
University police are urging students, faculty and staff to stay safe and report any suspicious activity.
Anyone with tips about the burglary can contact police at 304-293-COPS (2677).