By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — He was America’s dad as Danny Tanner on Full House and showed the first viral videos on America’s Funniest Home Videos — actor and comedian Bob Saget is dead at the age of 65.

In a statement on Sunday, the Orange County (FL) Sheriff’s Office said Saget was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Orlando.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

They say there were no signs of foul play or drug use. The medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

Saget had just performed in Orlando as part of his ‘I Don’t Do Negative Tour.’

He brought that tour to Pittsburgh last summer.

While here in town, Saget filmed a video for TikTok, saying Pittsburgh was a tough town, a great town, and had great audiences.

