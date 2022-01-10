CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
In a statement on Sunday, the Orange County (FL) Sheriff's Office said Saget was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Orlando.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — He was America’s dad as Danny Tanner on Full House and showed the first viral videos on America’s Funniest Home Videos — actor and comedian Bob Saget is dead at the age of 65.

They say there were no signs of foul play or drug use. The medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

Saget had just performed in Orlando as part of his ‘I Don’t Do Negative Tour.’

He brought that tour to Pittsburgh last summer.

While here in town, Saget filmed a video for TikTok, saying Pittsburgh was a tough town, a great town, and had great audiences.

