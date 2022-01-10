PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After cooking for your family over the holidays, now it’s time to let some of Pittsburgh’s amazing chefs cook for you.

Today kicks off Pittsburgh’s 2022 Winter Restaurant Week.

This is the perfect opportunity to try something new and let someone else do the cooking for a change, with nearly 40 restaurants participating.

Restaurants will be offering various menu items, local craft beers, and wine. The week starts today and will run through Sunday, but some will be participating through January 23.

Pittsburgh Restaurant Week began in January 2012, as a twice-annual event in January and August.

Usually close to 100 restaurants participate, but due to pandemic-related challenges like staffing, there are fewer this year.

The meals are made for people to dine-in, but some places can choose to offer deals for take-out.

This week is a huge deal for a lot of restaurants, as it boosts their business during a time where it can be slow.

Many of the restaurants are offering a great deal, with some serving a three-course meal for a great price.

The full list of restaurants participating in Pittsburgh’s Restaurant Week are as follows:

Cadillac Ranch

Carmella’s Plates and Pints

Condado Tacos

Dagu Rice Noodle

Eddie Merlot’s Steakhouse

Fujiya Ramen

Garbarino’s

Grand Concourse

Grandview Saloon/Coal Hill Steakhouse

Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen and Bar

Hard Rock Cafe

Joe’s Crab Shack

Khalil’s Middle Eastern Restaurant

LeMont Restaurant

Mastic Trail Brewing

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood

Melting Pot Pittsburgh

Mitchell’s Fish Market

Morton’s

Ocean Treasure’s Cajun Seafood and Bar Revival on Lincoln

Scarpino

Senti Restaurant

Social House 7

Spirit

Sports and Social Steel City

Station

The Commoner

The Forge

The Foundry Table and Tap

The Porch at Schenley

The Porch at Siena

The Rebel Room

The Standard Market and Pint House

Vue 412

For more information about Restaurant Week and for links to each restaurant’s website with more information, click here.