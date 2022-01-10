By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — They say he’s always watching, so when a local boy lost his presents in a house fire this week, the local fire department made sure to help get the big man back in town.
Santa visited the Norvelt Department Sunday to make the delivery and rode in, not on a sleigh, but on a fire engine.
The department says it took a lot of help to make it happen.
“I’ll be honest with you. I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Chief Matthew Zelenak.
“It restores your faith in people to see the way people came out and supported this family,” Zelenak added.
The department says members of the community also turned out to help the boy’s family, too.