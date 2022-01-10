By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh father is facing charges in the death of his infant son nearly two years ago.
Cory Neidert called 911 on Feb. 1, 2020 to say his seven-week-old son had fallen down the stairs at a home in the 900 block of Delevan Street, Pittsburgh police said. The baby was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries, police said.

An autopsy showed the boy’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and was consistent with being thrown down a flight of steps, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said.
Neidert surrendered himself Monday, deputies said.
He’s now in the Allegheny County Jail charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.