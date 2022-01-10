CLICK HEREList Of Warming Centers Open During Bitter Cold Snap
Filed Under:Ed Gainey, Local TV, Mayor Ed Gainey, Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Pennsylvania News, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A date is now set for the special election to finish now-Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey’s term in the state House of Representatives.

Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler has marked Tuesday, April 5, as the date for the special election.

The winner will only serve for eight months under the existing state House lines.

The 24th District covers Pittsburgh’s East End, as well as Wilkinsburg.

Re-districting will change the lines, so there will also be a primary election in May for the nominees to get a full term in the House.

There will also be a special election that same day in Luzerne County to fill the open seat in the 116th District.