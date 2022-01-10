By John P. Wise/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NFL has released every team's opponents for the 2022 season.
As always, Pittsburgh will play home-and-home series against Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland.
Other than the AFC North rivalries, the Steelers will play the following teams at Heinz Field next season: New England, New Orleans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay and Las Vegas.
The Steelers will travel for games at: Atlanta, Buffalo, Carolina, Indianapolis, Miami and Philadelphia.
The NFL says it likely will announce its full schedule, including dates and kick times, in May, as it did last year.
The Steelers’ 2021 season still has at least one game left. Pittsburgh travels to Kansas City to play the Chiefs in an AFC Super Wild Card game Sunday night.