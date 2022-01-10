By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KANSAS CITY (KDKA) – The Steelers are going to the NFL Playoffs.
With the Raiders defeating the Chargers on Sunday night, coupled with the Steelers’ overtime win over the Ravens and the Jaguars beating the Colts, the Steelers have clinched a playoff berth.
This means on Sunday night, January 16, the Steelers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
The only meeting between these two AFC teams came in week 16 when the Steelers lost 36-10.
The game will be played at 8:15 p.m.
Stay with KDKA for complete coverage of the Steelers’ journey into the postseason.