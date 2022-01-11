By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Fayette County attorney is accused of misappropriating hundreds of thousands of dollars of client funds.READ MORE: Vehicle Crashes Into Ross Township Adult Store
John William “JW” Eddy, 39, was charged with one count of wire fraud, federal prosecutors announced Monday.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Blood Bank Raises Alarm About National Shortage
The money from an Interest on Lawyer Trust Account was supposed to be used for securing client funds like proceeds from legal settlements and fees, but prosecutors allege Eddy misappropriated nearly $243,000 of his clients’ money between 2016 and 2020.
The case was investigated by the FBI, federal prosecutors said.MORE NEWS: Floppy, The Unique One-Winged Penguin, Adapting To Life At Pittsburgh Zoo And PPG Aquarium
The maximum penalty under federal law for wire fraud is 20 years in prison.